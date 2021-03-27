Salem woman in hospital after her dog attacked her, police say

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem police are investigating after a woman was attacked by her own dog Friday night.

According to Chief J.T. Panezott, the woman was taken to Salem Hospital after her own dog attacked her. She was then life flighted to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, a report said.

The dog was put down, Panezott said, and is in the custody of Columbiana County Health Department for further investigation.

The Salem Health Department and the County Dog Warden were also involved in the case.

The victim’s condition is currently unknown.

