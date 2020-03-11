Salem woman facing drug charges after traffic stop in Stark County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against a Salem woman after a traffic stop in Stark County.

During the traffic stop, troopers reported seizing 180 grams of cocaine, 100 dose units of LSD, 11 ecstasy pills and five prescription pills worth approximately $12,500.

On March 4, at 1:08 a.m., troopers stopped a 2009 Hyundai Sonata with Ohio registration for a marked lanes violation on U.S. 62.

While interacting with the driver, troopers suspected she was driving impaired and subsequently arrested her for an OVI charge. Troopers reported finding drugs after a search.

The driver, Alexis Rosati, 23, Salem, was incarcerated in the Stark County Jail and charged with possession of cocaine, a first-degree felony; possession of LSD, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony.

If convicted, she could face up to 15 years in prison and up to a $32,500 fine.