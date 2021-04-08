Salem welcomes East Liverpool native as new part-time police officer

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Police Department is welcoming a new part-time patrol officer to its ranks.

Patrolman Samantha Collins recited her oath of office, which was administered by Salem Mayor John Berlin. She was joined by her mother and kids.

Collins, an East Liverpool native, graduated high school in 2009 and recently graduated from the Youngstown State University Police Academy. She’s now working on a criminal justice degree from Eastern Gateway.

According to Salem police, Collins looks forward to being a part of the Salem community.