Volunteers build beds for kids in Columbiana County

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers were out in Salem building beds for a good cause Saturday.

Volunteers sanded, sawed and built about 25 beds to go out to children in Columbiana County.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for children and provides them with a mattress and pillow. Their mission is to make sure that no child has to sleep on the floor.

“The bed-building is one thing. Like this is exciting, but then when we go and actually see the look on the kids’ faces, then go and put their little boards in and their blankets, they get all excited,” said Melanie Harr, public relations of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.

So far, the group says they have made and delivered about 40 beds to kids.

This is part of a nationwide event to build beds through an organization called Bunks Across America.