SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Veterans Memorial Monument in Salem has moved to City Hall.

The monument now sits outside the building on Broadway Avenue.

It used to sit in front of where the old Salem Area Chamber of Commerce building. Several veterans organizations asked that the monument be moved.

The land where it used to be is now own by Armadillo Development.

