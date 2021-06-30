Salem Twp. trustees agree to put fire levy on November ballot

SALEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Salem Township will be asked to approve new money for fire protection.

According to The Morning Journal, trustees agreed Tuesday to put an additional 1-mill, 5-year fire levy on the November 2 ballot.

The levy would generate a little more than $20,000 a year for the Winona Fire Department. It would cost the owner of a $100,000 house $35 per year, The Morning Journal reported.

This levy would be in addition to the levy already in place, which currently pays for the fire service contract.

