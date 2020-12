Dan Valentine was accused of stealing multiple mini bottles of liquor from a Columbiana business

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem Township constable received a $100 fine, plus court costs, after being found guilty of a disorderly conduct charge, according to court records.

Dan Valentine was accused of stealing multiple mini bottles of liquor from a Columbiana business in October.

According to a police report, Valentine told the responding officer that he was trying to make restitution and just forgot to pay.

He received his sentence on Friday.