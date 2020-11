He's accused of stealing liquor from the Wine Connection in Columbiana last month

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Township Constable Dan Valentine entered a written not guilty plea for theft after waiving arraignment Wednesday, according to the Morning Journal.

Valentine, 53, is accused of stealing liquor from the Wine Connection in Columbiana last month.

A pretrial hearing is set for December 9 before Judge Molly Johnson.

If convicted, Valentine could face up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

More stories from WKBN.com: