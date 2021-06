SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Twin Cinema is set to reopen June 25 after being closed since the middle of last March.

The locally-owned independent theater will be open Thursday through Sunday only.

Masks are not required, but they recommend them for unvaccinated guests.

Movie start times will be staggered with extend time in between showings to allow for disinfecting.

Individuals can also rent theaters if they wish.