Salem Township’s lone police officer charged with stealing mini bottles of liquor

SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Longtime Salem Township constable Dan Valentine is now facing a theft charge, according to the Morning Journal.

Valentine is accused of stealing multiple mini bottles of liquor from a Columbiana business Sunday.

According to a police report, Valentine told the responding officer that he was trying to make restitution and just forgot to pay.

He is expected to be arraigned November 6. If convicted, he could face up to 180 days in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Valentine is still on the job as Salem Township’s lone police officer.

