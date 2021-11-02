Salem teacher dies after head-on crash in Stark County, leaving behind 6-month-old

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem City Schools teacher, whose husband died two months ago from COVID-19, was killed early Tuesday morning in Stark County in a fiery crash while on her way to school.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kera Lemasters-Leskovec, 32, of Atwater, Ohio, was killed when the vehicle she was driving collided head-on with a vehicle driven by Jonathan Walter, 28, of Alliance.

Walter was also killed. The vehicle he was driving had traveled left of center, hitting Lemasters-Leskovec’s vehicle, causing it to catch on fire, according to Highway Patrol.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. near the intersection of State Route 183 and Price Street NE in Lexington Township.

Lemasters-Leskovec had a 6-month-old daughter.

In a statement on the Salem City Schools’ webpage and Facebook page, Superintendent Sean Kirkland wrote that Lemasters-Leskovec was a teacher at the junior/senior high school.

“Please keep her family in your thoughts as they grieve and process the untimely death of their beloved daughter just months after losing Kevin, Kera’s husband, to COVID-19. I find it hard to even fathom the grief and despair that her family is confronted with,” Kirkland stated.

Counselors are available at the Salem schools for anyone wishing to talk.

The crash remains under investigation.