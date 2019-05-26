Salem swim instructor advising lessons before summer starts Video

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) - A lot of pools will be opening up around the Valley this weekend, with the warm weather, it seems like a nice time to take the kids out swimming.

But it can't hurt to play it safe before you head out there.

Parker Eckenrode is almost four-years-old and has taken swimming lessons since he was a toddler. This is something his parents felt was necessary. His mom, Ashley Eckenrode says they had a close call last summer.

"We had a scare where he took off his swimming device and went into the water -- luckily enough we were right there but it scared me of the dangers."

Now that pools are starting to open up for the summer, swim instructor from All Abilities Swim Caroline Ritenour recommends precautionary measures before hitting the water.

"Every kid should learn how to swim. The number one cause of accidental death for children is drowning."

Ritenour says the buddy system is the best thing to teach kids while swimming. Although there is a lifeguard, it can't hurt to have another set of eyes.

"You're trying to watch one or two or three kids and a lifeguard is watching an entire section of the pool. It's important that while there is a lifeguard you're checking on your children."

If it's been a while since your child swam, experts recommend taking it easy the first few times.

"In the beginning of the summer, kids remember the previous summer -- all the things they could do. That's after two or three months of gaining strength in the water."

Ashley says she's more confident when it comes to pool safety this summer.

"Just the peace of mind with summer coming -- I don't have to be terrified when he goes near the summer."

For more information about All Abilities Swim, go to their website.