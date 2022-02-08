SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – For about the last 10 years, the Salem Super Cruise was led by the same man. Now, Gene Johnson is stepping down and handing the role over to one of the city’s councilmen.

Councilman Dennis Plegge is now the director of the Salem Super Cruise.

“He had mentioned something that really hurt and that the Cruise was going to die,” Plegge said.

In a city council meeting, Johnson asked if anyone would want to take it over because he needed to step away to take care of his wife. So, Plegge agreed.

“The Cruise is the only thing that Salem has as far as festivals go. We don’t have a fair. We don’t have a street fair and carnivals or anything like that,” Plegge said.

Right now, the biggest challenge is getting sponsors because running the Super Cruise takes money.

“Dealerships and different places like that. All the stores downtown. I’ll start from one end of town and come halfway through down now,” Plegge said.

His goal is about $42,000.

Plegge said Johnson will mentor him for the first year.

As of now, changes aren’t being made to the event.

“There’s too much to learn from Gene to change things right now,” Plegge said.

In the past, Johnson said he was against a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) being put on during the weekend of the Cruise. With Plegge in charge, that rule will still stand.

“The Cruise was set up for a family outing. It wasn’t set up for anything else,” Plegge said.

In the past, the Cruise has donated almost 3 million pounds of food to food pantries in the county.

Plegge also said he’s looking for volunteers.

The Salem Super Cruise will take place on June 9-12.