SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Brightside Project held a “Stuff the Bus” event at Walmart in Salem on Saturday.

It’s part of an ongoing back-to-school giveaway.

People donated supplies that will go to kids in Columbiana Schools.

Last week, the Brightside Project collected school supplies that will help 279 students.

“With everything going on in the economy I think people are just struggling. I mean the families, when we see the back-to-school list, not only the kids but the teachers are hurting too,” said Scott Lewis with Brightside.

The Brightside Project is still accepting donations at their facility in Salem.