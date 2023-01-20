SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A 17-year-old from Salem is in Columbiana County’s Tobin Juvenile Detention Center after being arrested Friday morning.

Police say the teenager took a gun with him to an after-school program earlier this week.

After reviewing surveillance videos, officers say they were able to identify the student and went to his home and took him into custody.

The teen is now charged with conveying a weapon onto school grounds, but we’re told he could face additional charges later.

Superintendent Sean Kirkland informed parents about the situation saying the district is continuing to work with police as they conduct their investigation.

“Please know we take all safety and security concerns very seriously and will continue to keep the safety of our students at the forefront of what we do,” Kirkland said.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.