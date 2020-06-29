Salem streets temporarily reopen, repair project at restaurant remains unfinished

EuroGyro was forced to close in November when the interior was declared unsafe

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Traveling through downtown Salem just became easier as two streets that have been closed since May reopened.

Sections of West State Street and North Ellsworth Avenue were shut down so crews could begin repairs on the EuroGyro building.

That project remains unfinished. The restaurant was forced to close in November when the interior was declared unsafe. The work to make those repairs was delayed partly because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no timeline yet on when the roads will close for the work to resume.