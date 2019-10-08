Salem schools grieve loss of beloved teacher

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.
Superintendent Sean Kirkland announced Monday that English teacher Jody McCracken passed away. Kirkland said she suffered a heart attack a couple of weeks ago and had been hospitalized.
McCracken was 43 years old.
Kirkland wrote:
In losing Jody, we’ve lost one of the most caring and selfless individuals who has touched the lives of so many students, family, and friends.Salem Schools Superintendent Sean Kirkland
McCracken taught English and advanced courses at Salem High School.
Multiple counselors will be available at the junior and senior high schools on Tuesday.