LIVE NOW /
Watch 27 First News at 5

Salem schools grieve loss of beloved teacher

Local News

The Salem community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Jody McCracken, Salem teacher

Courtesy: Salem City Schools.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

Superintendent Sean Kirkland announced Monday that English teacher Jody McCracken passed away. Kirkland said she suffered a heart attack a couple of weeks ago and had been hospitalized.

McCracken was 43 years old.

Kirkland wrote:

In losing Jody, we’ve lost one of the most caring and selfless individuals who has touched the lives of so many students, family, and friends.

Salem Schools Superintendent Sean Kirkland

McCracken taught English and advanced courses at Salem High School.

Multiple counselors will be available at the junior and senior high schools on Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com