Salem Salvation Army hosts backpack giveaway

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – In partnership with the Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry, the Salem Salvation Army hosted a back to school bash Saturday.

The event was a celebration of more kids returning to the classroom.

It was certainly a hit, with a line formed out the door a half hour before it even started.

Each child received a new pair of shoes, a backpack, school supplies and a bag of food.

The event was open to all kids within northern Columbiana County.

“We want to kick school off in a positive direction, there’s been so much negativity around – these kids need something more to celebrate for them,” said Salem Salvation Army captain Angelica Spence.

The event also included a bounce house for children to play in and lots of free food from local vendors at the Memorial Building in Salem.

Over 200 kids attended.