Salem roadway closed while crews repair telephone poles

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The intersection of State Street and Ellsworth Avenue is closed as Ohio Edison works to repair some telephone poles.



Ellsworth Avenue is closed from Second Street to W. Pershing Street. State Street is closed from Broadway Avenue to Howard Avenue.

According to Salem Police, a semi-truck hit two telephone poles and a city lamppost Tuesday morning.



Police added that crews have been out there since 7 a.m. They weren’t sure how long it would take but said it would probably be the better part of the day.