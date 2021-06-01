Salem roadway closed while crews repair telephone poles

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
The intersection of State Street and Ellsworth Avenue is closed in Salem for telephone pole repairs

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The intersection of State Street and Ellsworth Avenue is closed as Ohio Edison works to repair some telephone poles.

Ellsworth Avenue is closed from Second Street to W. Pershing Street. State Street is closed from Broadway Avenue to Howard Avenue.

According to Salem Police, a semi-truck hit two telephone poles and a city lamppost Tuesday morning.

Police added that crews have been out there since 7 a.m. They weren’t sure how long it would take but said it would probably be the better part of the day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com