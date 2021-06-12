Salem Regional opening immediate care center in Columbiana

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is opening an immediate care center in Columbiana.

Beginning Monday, those with non-emergency illnesses and injuries can walk into SRMC Immediate Care with no appointment. The facility, located at Firestone Farms TownCenter, will be open seven days a week, excluding major holidays.

Services are available to those 5 and older.

“Salem Regional Medical Center is now providing immediate care services in Columbiana as a convenient alternative when you become sick or injured, but can’t wait for an appointment with your regular doctor,” said SRMC President/CEO Dr. Anita Hackstedde. “SRMC Immediate Care is a lower cost option for those with medical problems that need treatment right away, but are not considered true emergencies.”

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information about SRMC Immediate Care, call 330-892-5092.