SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is being recognized for its care in patient safety.

The hospital was given the Healthgrades’ 2022 Patient Safety Excellence Award. It is listed as one of the top 10% hospitals across the nation, according to a release from the hospital.

“This tremendous accomplishment reflects the clinical expertise and commitment of our physicians and

staff to offer the highest level of care to the people of our region,” said Dr. Anita Hackstedde, president and CEO of Salem Regional Medical Center. “We are proud to be rated as one of America’s best hospitals for patient safety, and it is an honor to receive this recognition for the quality of care that we provide to our patients.”

Healthgrades is a website that Americans use to find health care and it annually presents patient safety awards. The awards are meant to recognize hospitals that have the lowest occurrences of 14 preventable patient safety events, including injuries, infections and other serious conditions.

Overall, 448 hospitals in the nation were given the award, with 26 coming from Ohio.

“Providing high-quality care for our patients is at the forefront of everything we do,” said Dr. Hackstedde. “Our health care team members commit themselves to the highest standards in medicine across all the services we provide. These efforts are what made this prestigious recognition possible and have helped to distinguish SRMC as an ongoing leader in patient safety and quality.”