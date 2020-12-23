Salem Regional Medical center receives COVID-19 vaccine

Salem Regional Medical Center received 580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center received 580 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

A pilot group of frontline staff and physicians received the first doses the same day that the vaccine arrived.

A vaccine clinic at the hospital will kick off Wednesday for other staff.

One of the first to receive the vaccine was PICC nurse Britney Baird pictured in this report.

