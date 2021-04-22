Salem Regional Medical Center offers free vaccine clinic

SRMC will administer the Moderna vaccine by appointment only to adults 18 or older

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Regional Medical Center is offering free COVID-19 vaccines from 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Columbiana Family Care Center, located at 116 Carriage Drive in Columbiana.

Salem Regional will administer the Moderna vaccine by appointment only to adults 18 or older.

To register, call (330) 332-7511 and provide your name, phone number and birth date. You can also register online by clicking here.

Those eligible to receive the vaccine will be called to schedule an appointment as long as there are still vaccines. No walk-ins will be accepted.