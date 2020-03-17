Salem Regional Medical Center closes Damascus primary care for COVID-19 preparations

Representatives from the SRMC said they are preparing primary staff to care for future patients during the COVID-19 outbreak

DAMASCUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Regional Medical Center is temporarily closing primary care at the Damascus location, starting Tuesday.

Representatives from the SRMC said they are preparing primary staff to care for future patients during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Physicians based in Damascus will be moved to other primary care offices in Lisbon, Salem and Columbiana during the closure.

Staff will be contacting any patients who had appointments on or after March 17. Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment is asked to reach out to the other primary care locations.

Here are the other primary care locations in the area:

SRMC Primary Care-Lisbon: 38506 Saltwell Road in Lisbon, 330-424-1404

SRMC Internal Medicine Center: 2020 East State Street, Suite C, in Salem, 330-332-7807

Columbiana Family Care Center: 116 Carriage Drive at Firestone Farms TownCenter in Columbiana, 330-482-3871

Patients experiencing flu or respiratory symptoms, or have a risk of exposure based on CDC’s coronavirus screening criteria, can be seen at the Acute Flu & Coronavirus Clinic starting Wednesday, March 18.

That clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is accessible through The SRMC’s surgery center entrance.