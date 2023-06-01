SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Memorial Day has passed, but a local World War II veteran received a big honor Thursday in Salem.

It took an act of Congress, literally, to rename a Salem Post Office after Tuskegee Airman Howard Arthur Tibbs, who graduated Salem High School in 1937.

In addition to his service as a Tuskegee Airman, he played the tenor saxophone with military bands and the USO.

In 2007, Tibbs received the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal.

Congressman Bill Johnson was there Thursday to present the honor.

Tibbs’ son, Philip, got the renaming process started. He said both of his parents would be proud of this honor.