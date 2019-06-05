Salem police need help finding suspects of Cricket Wireless break-in

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Cricket Wireless in Salem is open Wednesday after police say someone broke into the store Tuesday morning.

“Most of the phones are gone,” said manager Raj Thakur. “You can see there are only two devices left.”

Thakur just started managing the store on E. State Street four days ago.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, he was startled by a call from his alarm company. When police got to the store, they found the window on the front door shattered. The place had been ransacked.

“It doesn’t feel good. It’s a loss of property,” Thakur said. “It was a mess in here. Things were broken, we cleaned all day yesterday. We had, like, three staff in here to clean the whole store.”

Security cameras caught the suspects in action. Salem police said the suspects got in and out of the store quickly.

PHOTOS: Salem Cricket Wireless break-in suspects

Although the front door was replaced, you can still see where all of the cell phones are missing.

“When they were pulling the phone out, they actually pulled out the whole wire cable from beneath and it messed up the whole thing, which messed up the whole security mount thing,” Thakur said.

If you recognize the suspects or have any information, please call the Salem Police Department at 330-332-4241 ext. 241.