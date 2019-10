Police investigated seven reports of vehicle break-ins Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested three kids they say were responsible for breaking into vehicles in Salem.

The suspects face multiple charges, according to police.

Police investigated seven reports of vehicle break-ins Saturday night through Sunday afternoon. Items were stolen from cars on E. School Street, N. Howard Avenue, W. Seventh Street and E. Sixth Street.

According to one of the reports, a handgun and a bow were taken from one of the vehicles.