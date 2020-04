If you have any information about Raifsnyder's whereabouts, contact Salem police

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Salem are looking for a teen who went missing on Sunday.

Emma Elizabeth Raifsnyder, 17, is 5’0″ and 204 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and Nike Slides.

Another teen went missing from Salem over the weekend, but officials said she has since been found safe.