The above video is from Christopher Hyler’s court appearance in 2016.

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem police are looking for a man wanted on a parole violation, saying he should be considered dangerous.

Police released a photo of Christopher Lee Hyler, 33, who was last seen near Walmart on E. State Street.

Police said Hyler is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority and asks people not to approach him, as they said he should be considered dangerous.

In 2017, he was sentenced to five years in prison after beating his girlfriend at a Jackson Township motel, telling a judge, “Jesus told me to get the demons out of her.”

Police said at the time that he was a repeat offender with a long criminal history.

Hyler is 5’9″ tall and 140 pounds with several distinctive tattoos on his arms, neck and face.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call the Salem Police Department at 330-337-7811.