Salem police looking for help in cold case of missing teen

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Salem are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with the case of a missing teen.
Investigators believe that the man pictured here may have information concerning a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing from Alliance on June 2, 2009.
The picture of the man was taken at Salem Hospital on March, 2, 2010
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kennedy of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office at 330-221-0186.
