SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem Parks Department is hiring a park laborer and accepting applications for the position through January 27.



The starting salary is $19.55 an hour and includes benefits.

The person selected must be able to pass a drug test and be available to work some hours on the weekend when necessary.

You can apply online through the city website at www.cityofsalemohio.org under Quick Downloads on the right-hand side of the homepage.

Applications are also available at the Park’s office at 2222 Oak, Street in Salem. Completed applications should be returned to the mayor’s office located on the second floor of Salem City Hall, 231 South Broadway Ave.

Contact Parks Director Shane Franks at 330-271-8913 with questions or for more information.