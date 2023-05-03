SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Two grants are being offered in Salem to help beautify the city.

The first is a residential grant that will pay for sidewalk repairs. The city is offering $50 per section for residents to help make the sidewalks safer.

For commercial buildings, they are offering up to $1,000 to improve the back of buildings if they are visible from the street, alleys or parking lots. The money can be used for aesthetics or for the structure.

“Part of my commitment to the city of Salem was that I would help our residents get tools to improve, to polish it up, clean it up, to make it a place that everyone wants to live,” said Mayor Cyndi Baronzzi-Dickey.

Anyone who wants the grants has to submit plans to the city.

Application information for the commercial buildings grant and the residential sidewalk grant is online.