Salem nursing home resident celebrates 100th birthday with surprise in-person visit

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – On Monday, a nursing home in Salem celebrated one of its residents’ 100th birthday.

“I’m 100,” Ruth Tanner said. “I don’t know how I feel. Just…dude.”

Staff and family members came to Salem North HealthCare Center to celebrate Ruth Monday afternoon.

“We are very honored to have her as a patient here,” Beth Rance said.

Because of COVID-19, Ruth has not been allowed to see her daughters in person but one of them made a special appearance for her birthday.

“It’s grand,” Oriana Reynolds said. “I looked forward to seeing her.”

Oriana said it was a blessing just to see her mom in person and not through a window. She looks forward to the day this is all over.

“It’s been a long haul and we’re still not done. I hope and pray it will be over pretty soon for us and everybody else,” Oriana said.

“We’re just — fingers crossed that we’re moving toward the right direction to open up in the area so the daughters can put their arms around her and hug her again someday,” Beth said.

In the meantime, Ruth enjoyed a birthday full of love, joy and surprises.

