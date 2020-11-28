Salem nonprofit collects clothes to help children during winter

Usually, they have a "Stuff A Cruiser" with toys and clothes event every year at the Walmart in Salem

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem nonprofit is doing what they can to collect clothes for children in preparation for the winter season.

Nina’s Closet is a place where families can visit for free children’s clothing, toys and personal care items for the kids who come into their care.

Usually, they have a “Stuff A Cruiser” with toys and clothes event every year at the Walmart in Salem.

This year, because of COVID-19, they changed the event to a contact-free drop-off at Nina’s Closet.

“Everyone’s been so thankful. We had a little boy that came who was placed with someone the night before, and they need everything when they come. Here, the families don’t have to worry, they just come in and get what they need, and it doesn’t cost anything,” said owner Brenda Hamilton.

Last weekend, with the help of the community, Nina’s Closet received three truckloads of clothes.

Nina’s Closet in Salem is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.