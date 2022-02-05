SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio CAN (Change Addiction Now) organization is focused on embracing, educating and empowering families and communities impacted by substance use.

Nina’s Closet in Salem is making a difference in the homeless community by letting those struggling know that there are people who care. Saturday was the first day of its newest initiative.

“Because of our recent cold weather, we realized that there’s a need for a homeless warming station and homeless outreach,” said Nina’s Closet volunteer Sara Baer.

Baer said they intend to open their warming center every Saturday from 12-2 p.m. going forward, where they’ll serve hot meals and items to keep warm.

She said the organization exists is to provide support services for kindred or kinship care families as those families often have very reduced resources and means.

“We get requests every single day for support and it may be car seats or high chairs or clothing, but the need is never ending,” Baer said.

While the area has always had issues with homelessness, recently there’s been an increase.

“It’s not just COVID. I mean it has a lot to do with drug addiction and other things as well,” said Charles Powell with The Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry.

The initiative is a joint outreach by Nina’s Closet, The Lord’s Blessing Food Pantry in Washingtonville and Salem Walmart.

The Columbiana County Sherriff’s Office P.R.O.U.D. program also plans to be in hand.

“It’s extremely important to be able to meet the needs of the community,” said Columbiana County Sheriff Brian McLaughlin.

“If we can give back and make a child’s life a little better and let them know that they are loved in this community, that is our purpose and it breaks the stigma of substance abuse and mental health disorders as well,” Baer said.