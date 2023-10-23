SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was sentenced Monday for setting a Salem house on fire.

Rebekah Humeniuk-Shaw was sentenced to 8-to-12 years in prison after being convicted of aggravated arson. Those charges stem from a house fire on Fifth Street in June 2021.

Investigators say Humeniuk-Shaw used a rag soaked in flammable material to start a fire in the crawl space of the home. Three people were inside but made it out okay.

Humeniuk-Shaw will also be required to register annually as an Arson Offender.