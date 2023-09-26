SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — For the second time in two weeks, a person has been arrested after a search warrant was conducted inside a school zone.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force took part in the execution of a search warrant at a home in the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue on Tuesday. Suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, Xanax, multiple other prescription pills, U.S. currency and drug paraphernalia were recovered from the residence, according to a release from the Salem Police Department.

Alyssa Sluter was arrested on an outstanding warrant and additional charges are pending lab results, according to the release. The release also states officers were at the same residence on Sunday where they arrested a man and recovered suspected methamphetamine.

The release from the Salem Police Department included the following about safety when working in a school zone, “As always, any warrant executed within a school zone is planned with caution in mind and extra officers are present as well as the Salem School Resource Officer being involved in securing the schools.”

The Salem Police Department, Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department and the Perry Township Police Department all assisted at the scene.