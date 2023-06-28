SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The second Saturday of each month is special in Salem. It’s when the city holds events to spotlight things around town. July will be for the arts festival and a special tour that you can take. Today, we got a quick tour of what it will cover.

Salem has a rich history, and it’s visible in many of the homes. Outside, you’ll see little plaques on those homes, which are over 100 years old, but some people want to see more.

“I think people like to see inside other people’s homes, regardless of their age,” said tour coordinator Ginger Grilli.

Salem is holding a historic home tour on July 7 and 8 so people can see inside and learn more about seven of the city’s gems. One of those includes a house on South Lincoln. Its construction in 1859 included a woman using a wheelbarrow to carry bricks made in the center of town. That trip was eight blocks, each way.

“We also have all different types of architecture and the seven homes that are on the tour are all different from each other, not only in style but in decor,” Grilli said.

Two of the homes have rich history as Underground Railroad sites. They all were built between 1820 and 1929. Another home on the tour has distinctive dental molding that looks like teeth. It was built in the 1880s. You don’t have to go far in Salem to find something interesting.

“Now, Salem has over 300 properties listed on the Ohio Historic Inventory and over 200 on the National Register of Historic Places,” Grilli said.

The historic home tour will showcase the architecture and raise money for the Historical Society.

Most of the places are accessible. Even if you can’t do stairs and go to the second floors, you will still be able to see the first floors of the homes. Guides will be there to teach you some things.

“We have guides who are stationed through the house that give you some information about the people who built the home, the people who have lived there if they’re local significance and also some stories, and we do have some ghost stories in for some of our houses,” Grilli said.

The Salem Historic Home Tour is next Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 and are available around town or from The Salem Historical Society. You’re allowed to visit each house once. For more information, visit the Historical Society’s website.