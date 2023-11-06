SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Salem Police Department was called to a Home Depot store after three men left without paying and sprayed employees with silly string, according to reports.

Police responded to the Home Depot on E. State Street in Salem just after 7 p.m. Sunday for reports that three men left the store without paying for a cart full of items. Reports state employees attempted to approach the three men when one reached for his waistband, suggesting he had a gun, while another man brandished a knife before spraying the employees with silly string. The men then left the store with the unpaid items.

No identities or descriptions of the men have been released at this time. The report stated they drove eastbound in a dark sedan.