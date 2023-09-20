SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A man was taken into custody facing multiple charges as a result of a Tuesday search warrant that revealed suspected drugs as well as a gun.

Christopher Brink, 43, is facing charges of endangering children and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a Tuesday raid of a home on the 600 block of Franklin Avenue. Suspected methamphetamine, U.S. currency, drug paraphernalia and a pistol with a defaced serial number were located inside the residence, according to a release from Salem Police Department.

Brink was taken into custody for charges related to the search warrant and multiple additional charges will be pending lab results and further investigation into the defaced firearm, the release stated.

Brink is scheduled for video arraignment Sept. 21 at 8:30 a.m.

The Columbiana County Drug Task Force along with the Columbiana County SRT, Salem Police Department, Columbiana County Sheriff Department and Perry Township Police Department executed the search warrant. The Columbiana County Prosecutors Office and Columbiana County Children’s Services also assisted.

Brink has a pending drug paraphernalia case filed in January 2023 in Columbiana County Municipal Court. A pretrial in that case is set for Nov. 13.