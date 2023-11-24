SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem Public Library was gifted a generous financial donation for the purchase of a library van that is being used for the library’s ongoing mobile operations throughout the community.

The donation from former longtime Board of Trustees member, Tom Patterson, was dedicated in the memory of Patterson’s late wife, Carol Patterson.

Carol Patterson was involved in many community organizations, including Mobile Meals of Salem, an organization dedicated to delivering meals to homebound individuals. Carol’s commitment to supporting the well-being and enrichment of those around her, combined with her love for reading, will continue to have a direct and positive impact on the Salem, Ohio community through the library van, according to a news release from the library.

The fully electric Ford E-Transit XL visits schools, adult workshops, nursing homes and homebound patrons. In the first month of operation, Salem Public Library shared 2,000 books and other materials around the Salem area.

For more information about outreach and homebound services, contact Outreach Manager Deborah Martinelli at 330-332-0042.