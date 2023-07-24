SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Children in Salem have more choices for playtime. The city has added three new play areas, and it’s finding out that they’re a big hit with the kids.

“What little kid doesn’t like getting on the playground and getting on the swings and sliding boards,” said Shane Franks, director of Salem Parks.

Two of the new playgrounds are in Waterworth Memorial Park and one in Centennial Park.

Paxton Abel is one of the children who enjoys the new playgrounds. The 9-year-old knows exactly where he likes to spend most of his time.

“The slides over there. Because they go fast,” he said.

The equipment is designed for children 12 and under. Places to swing. Places to climb. Places to have fun. The city was looking at new equipment for one playground and learned from the supplier that if it bought just a little more, it would qualify for funding. That made the project grow quickly.

“Between the three playgrounds, we were able to get $47,000 reduced from the overall fee,” Franks said.

None of the money came from the city. It got money from the Salem Rotary and Salem Community Foundation to cover the rest of the $123,000. Salem wants to be a place to live and work. The parks department has the play portion covered.

“And provide them with sports programs and different types of recreational activities. And of course, playgrounds are a big part of that,” Franks said.

One of the playgrounds is part of a bigger project which the Salem Rotary is doing as a 100th-anniversary project. Just a few finishing touches are being done before it will be ready.