SALEM TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — A man has died after he was hit by a pickup truck in Salem Township Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., the driver of a truck traveling north on state Route 45 struck a pedestrian as he was about to cross the road, according to a release from the Lisbon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers have identified 38-year-old Jonathan Hopkins, of Salem, as the pedestrian. He was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center with injuries, and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

According to Highway Patrol, drugs and alcohol were not considered to be factors in the crash. There have been no charges issued at this time, though the accident remains under investigation.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office, Winona and Leetonia fire departments and the Ohio Department of Transportation were there to help with the scene.