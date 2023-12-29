SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force made an arrest Thursday after they say an Akron man attempted to buy sex online.

The task force, along with the Salem Police Department, conducted an undercover sting operation targeting those attempting to buy sex online. As part of the operation, an agent posted an ad on a known website used for the solicitation of prostitution.

Ku Doh, 28, responded to the ad and requested one act of sexual conduct, agreeing to pay $50 for it, the release states. Doh met an undercover task force agent with the agreed-upon amount of money, where he was then taken into custody.

Doh was booked into the Columbiana County Jail where he faces charges for engaging in prostitution and possessing criminal tools. He appeared in court via video arraignment Friday morning where he pleaded not guilty.

He is set to return to court March 25 at 11:30 a.m.