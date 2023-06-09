SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — The Salem Police Department is partnering with two other departments to raise money for three K-9 units.

The second annual K-9 Golf Outing will benefit the K-9 units from Salem, Columbiana and Saint Clair Township. It will take place at Salem Hills Golf Club on August 19 at 1 p.m.

Organizers are still looking to sell sponsorships ranging from $100 to $1,800. This will help pay for the K-9 units for all three departments.

“Our vehicles, all of our equipment, everything, it all comes through donation,” said Ptl. Mike Garber of Salem Police Department. “All of our training, it all comes through donation and we have such a supportive community, we’ve been able to sustain both of our K-9 units here in Salem just off donations.”

If you wish to sponsor the event or sign up to play, contact Salem Police Department by phone (330-337-7811), email (salemohiok9@gmail.com) or social media.