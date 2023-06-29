SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Local health officials are planning for a suspected rise in malaria cases this summer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a health advisory earlier this week after the spread of a few malaria cases in Florida and Texas. It marks the first time in 20 years that locally acquired infections of the disease have been detected. Usually, any cases in the U.S. are in people who have traveled abroad.

So far, there have been no local reports of malaria, but the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health have alerted local health departments and clinicians to watch for symptoms in patients, according to a news release from the Salem City Health District.

Malaria is a serious and potentially fatal disease. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, myalgias, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. If not treated promptly, malaria may progress to severe disease, a life-threatening stage in which mental status changes, seizures, renal failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome and comas may occur, according to the Health District.

Health officials are now working to identify, prevent and control the spread of malaria.

The best prevention is to control mosquitos, which spread the disease. The Health District released the following tips for preventing mosquito bites and mosquito-borne illnesses:

Use insect repellent: Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus to exposed skin and clothing. Follow the instructions on the product label.

Cover exposed skin: Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks and shoes to minimize mosquito exposure, especially during dawn and dusk when malaria-carrying mosquitoes are most active.

Sleep under mosquito nets: Use bed nets that are appropriately treated with insecticides to create a physical barrier between you and the mosquitoes while sleeping outside. Ensure the net is appropriately tucked under the mattress to prevent mosquitoes from entering.

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites: Regularly empty, clean or cover any containers or areas holding standing water (e.g., buckets, tires, flower pots) to prevent mosquito breeding.

Take antimalarial medications: If traveling to a malaria-endemic region, consult a healthcare provider or travel clinic before your trip. They can prescribe antimalarial medications based on the specific destination and individual factors.

Stay in air-conditioned or screened accommodations: If possible, choose accommodations with adequate air conditioning or screened windows and doors to keep mosquitoes outside.

Be aware of symptoms: Learn about the signs and symptoms of malaria, including fever, chills, sweats, headache, body aches, fatigue, nausea and vomiting. Early diagnosis and treatment are crucial in preventing severe complications. It is important to note that malaria prevention strategies can vary depending on the location and specific circumstances. Consulting with healthcare professionals, particularly if traveling to malaria-endemic areas, is highly recommended to receive personalized advice and appropriate medication.

For more information on malaria prevention, contact your local health department, clinician or consult the CDC’s website.