SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year again when you’re shoveling snow off your sidewalk and clearing your car.

Dr. Mike Sevilla said each year he has patients coming in with heart issues because of the strain of physical exertion in the cold.

“Take a lot of breaks. Be aware that if you’re getting tired and fatigued you can stress your heart out a lot,” he said.

He warns with single-digit temperatures on the way – it’s important to bundle up and don’t spend a long time in the cold.

Dr. Sevilla said to dress in layers and wear a hat. You can lose a lot of body heat from your head in the cold.

“Conditions like frostbite can come on very quickly when it’s windy and it’s cold and they’re out shoveling snow or they’re out trying to take care of their driveway,” he said.

If you use a cane or a walker – be especially careful in icy conditions.

“All it takes is just one slip and you can run into trouble. I have my patients every year. Sometimes they break their bones and break their hips,” he said.

Most of all – if something feels off, go see your doctor.

Working in the cold can impact your immune system – meaning you get sick more easily.

Don’t ignore any warning signs of a heart issue, like dizziness or chest pain. Dr. Sevilla said chalking it up to over-exertion can be a mistake.

“Sometimes it can mean it’s an underlying medical condition that needs to be looked into,” he said.