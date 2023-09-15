SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A local canning company issued a voluntary recall of all their soups, dips, mustards, and pickled products Friday.

Canning Creations, based out of Salem, issued the recall, which includes the following products:

Ham and Bean Soup

Hot Pepper Mustard

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Hot Pepper Mustard with Habanero

Beef Vegetable Soup

Cheesecake Dip

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Buckeye Dip

Creamy Butternut Squash Soup

Everything but the Bagel Dip

Hot Pepper Jam

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pineapple Habanero Jam

Green Goddess Dip

Cowboy BBQ Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Firecracker Nuts

Pickled Red Onions

Hot Cocoa Bombs

Candied Nuts

The above is not the full list of products recalled.

According to a press release from Canning Creations, the products were recalled because they were not inspected, and safety parameters for the products were not verified.

No reports of illness involving the products have been reported, but customers who develop symptoms of food-borne illness after eating the products should contact their physicians.

The products were available for sale between May 19, 2021, and September 14, 2023, at various vendor events and the following locations:

JG South Town Market

Firestone Farmers Market

119 Lafayette Street Media, OH 44256

1480 Girard Street Akron, OH 44301

1329 Ridgewood Drive Salem, OH

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection conducted by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

People who purchased the products can return them to Canning Creations LLC located at 1329 Ridgewood Dr. in Salem for a replacement or refund.

Customers who have any questions can call Canning Creations LLC at 330-881-2331.