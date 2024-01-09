SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The drive will get longer this summer for many people to renew their driver’s licenses or get a new license plate.

The Salem BMV is closing June 30. That is a Sunday, so the last day will be June 29.

The deputy registrar is retiring. She wants to pass along the business to her office manager, but the BMV is not allowing it, choosing instead to close the location.

BMV License Agencies are not state-operated facilities. Contracts to operate a license agency are awarded to individuals called deputy registrars through a competitive bidding process. Those deputy registrars subsequently provide services on behalf of the BMV for a contracted term.

The closure will leave Columbiana County with just one BMV location in Lisbon. The next two closest locations are in Alliance and Boardman.

The Salem office is exploring if there’s any way to remain open.

According to the BMV, many of its services are also available online.