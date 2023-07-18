SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — Four months ago, a local golf club was close to its end, but a lifelong Salem resident stepped in to buy it and keep it alive for the community.

On Tuesday, John Buta stepped to the first tee at Salem Golf Club — which he now owns — took a few practice swings and turned his 85-year-old body enough to drive the ball right down the middle.

“I’m just out here to have a good time,” he said.

Before Buta’s tee time, he and head professional Tom Chagnot shared the backstory to how Buta ended up buying the club.

“If I didn’t, they would have auctioned it off and probably destroyed it,” Buta said. “I felt I kind of had to.”

In March — with debt piling up and improvements needed — club members considered auctioning the property. Buta agreed to pay the debt and improve the property in return for taking ownership.

“I was born and raised in Salem,” Buta said. “I couldn’t think of a better way to spend money than to keep this going.”

“We were about ‘this close,’ and [Buta] stepped in in the final hour and said, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, I can’t see this going to auction,'” Chagnot said.

Salem Golf Club opened in 1921. It’s colonial style club house, a Salem landmark. There’s a pool, a new pickleball court, and there are plans for a sports bar, golf simulators and additional outdoor seating.

But the draw is the golf course.

“I want to say 16 blind shots,” Buta said. “There’s a lot to keep you entertained visually.”

“If you go out and play our course, it’s like you’re the only ones there. You rarely run into anybody else,” Buta said.

When Buta bought it four months ago, Salem Golf Club had 120 members. Now, there are 200. They’re hoping for between 500 and 700.

“We have room for a lot more members,” Buta said.

“We’re going to remain a private facility and really try and grow our membership through capital improvements to the facility, the golf course itself,” Chagnot said.

“It’s going to cost me a lot of money. I’m not going to make any money on it, but it’s worth it to me,” Buta said. “It was a worthwhile investment in the community.”

To join the Salem Gold Club, there is no initial fee and no dining minimums. Family memberships are $4,500; single memberships are $3,780.